Max Healthcare Fails To Get Interim Relief Against Touch Healthcare

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant interim relief to Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. in its breach of contract case against TPG Inc.-backed Touch Healthcare Pvt. and Quality Healthcare Ltd.

Max Healthcare and Touch Healthcare had signed a term sheet for the sale of hospital chain Care Hospitals, which is owned by Quality Healthcare. Touch Healthcare, in turn, owns 96% stake in Quality Healthcare.

Max's grievance is that while Touch Healthcare had signed a term sheet, it proceeded with a different offer from U.S.-based private equity firm Blackstone.

According to Max Healthcare, the term sheet had certain clauses, which by construction, are binding on both the parties.

First, an exclusivity agreement between both parties and second, an agreement that gave the buyer the right to execute a sale and purchase agreement at its instance. The agreement was supposed to be executed by April 12. However, according to Max Healthcare, Touch Healthcare executed yet another agreement with Blackstone on April 11, before the expiration of its terms with it. This is in breach of the contract undertaken by both parties, it has alleged.

Further, Touch Healthcare has taken an inconsistent position throughout the period of the term sheet, according to Max.