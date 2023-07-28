Lok Sabha Clears Jan Vishwas Bill To Boost Ease Of Doing Business

The Lok Sabha has passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, with the aim of promoting ease of doing business in the country.

The bill, which was passed on Thursday, seeks to decriminalise 183 provisions across 42 central legislations, such as the Information Technology Act, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and the Trademark Act.

The bill's passage is driven by an aim to ensure that businesses and government departments operate without fear of imprisonment for minor, technical, or procedural defaults. Another reason that necessitated its passage is that criminal consequences for minor defaults clutter the legal system, which delays the adjudication of more serious crimes by putting them on the back burner.

Therefore, the bill seeks to establish a balance between the severity of the offence committed and the gravity of the prescribed punishment to ensure adherence to the law by businesses and citizens without losing the rigour of the law.