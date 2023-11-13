Litigation To Arbitration: Why Is India An Unattractive Market For Third-Party Funding?

A court in London recently delivered a landmark ruling, empowering the prevailing party in arbitration to not only recover legal costs but also the 1.94 million euros it had paid to its third-party funder.

This groundbreaking decision was taken in light of the deliberate manoeuvres of the losing party, which strategically pushed its opponent into a position where self-funding the arbitration was unfeasible.

Across the Atlantic, a Canadian court delivered a judgement through which it opened the doors for third-party litigation funding in the context of a single-party commercial litigation. Prior to this, third-party funding was permitted only with respect to class action suits in the country.

Third-party funding has been growing at a significant pace in foreign jurisdictions, which makes it crucial to understand the implications of third-party funding on access to justice, the balance between profitability and fairness, and the overall effectiveness of this legal system in the Indian context.

Third-party financing is not a new phenomenon and experts said that it is a vital tool for ensuring access to justice and helps level the playing field.

Third-party funding is when an unconnected party takes care of the costs of defending a party in a proceeding, in return of a contingent share in the win.

In the Indian context, a recent Delhi High Court ruling had clarified that a third-party funder who is not a party to the arbitration proceedings cannot be held liable for discharging the awarded amount, merely because it has funded a party in the proceedings.

This issue of third-party funding has now reached the doors of the top court by virtue of an appeal filed against the Delhi High Court ruling and will be addressed in February next year.

In its ruling, the high court had stated the importance of third-party funding in securing access to justice and said that in absence of third-party funding, a person having a valid claim would be unable to pursue the same for recovery of amounts that may be legitimately due.

Expressing concern for imposing a liability on third-party funders, the court went on to say that it is essential for the funders to be fully aware of their exposure and that any uncertainty in this regard would dissuade third-party funders to fund litigation.

The Delhi High Court judgement is an important decision because it recognises third-party funding as a legitimate concept for arbitration claims. Secondly, the court has gone a step further than its international counterparts to clarify that a third-party funder cannot be made liable for something that is above and beyond what was agreed to in the agreement, Kartikey Mahajan, partner at Khaitan & Co., told BQ Prime.

The biggest chunk of cases that will benefit from this development would be commercial disputes. A lot of the insolvency claims will end up using third-party funding in the future as this is the trend which exists in other jurisdictions, said Mahajan.