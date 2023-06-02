Law Commission Recommends Increasing Punishment For Sedition

The Supreme Court of India put the sedition provision under India's criminal statute on hold last year until the government rethought the law. The provision received constitutional validity six decades ago via the apex court's verdict in the Kedar Nath Singh ruling.

But its recurring abuse to quell dissent prompted the top court to put pending cases in abeyance until the central government reconsidered the provision.

Now, the Law Commission of India, in its 279th report, has recommended that Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code be retained with certain amendments. The section seeks to punish sedition, that is those who excite or attempt to excite disaffection towards the government through spoken or written words or visible representation.

The commission has not only suggested that the law be retained; it's also advocating for an increase in punishment for sedition offences. In order to prevent the oddity in the punishment for sedition and bring it into parity with other such offences, sedition should be made punishable with life imprisonment, a term of up to seven years, or a fine, the report says.

Arguing in favour of retaining the law, the report notes that social media plays a role in propagating radical ideas and hatred against the government. They are sometimes facilitated by foreign powers, which further makes it important for a provision like the sedition law to be present in the statute. This law has its utility in dealing with anti-national elements as it seeks to protect the elected government from attempts to overthrow it through violent and illegal means, the report said.

Emphasising its constitutional validity, the report said that the provision doesn't violate freedom of speech and expression. Rather, it's a reasonable restriction of this right.

Countering the argument that there are other laws that could tackle offensive acts against the state, the report points out that the special laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2002, among others, are far more stringent. Any expression that incites violence against the government would be tried under special laws and counter-terror legislation, which contain even more stringent provisions to deal with the accused, it said.

To prevent any misuse of the provision, the commission has suggested procedural guidelines. Before registering an FIR for sedition, the procedural safeguards under the Code of Criminal Procedure must be followed, such as filing the FIR after the preliminary enquiry and with the permission of the government, it said.

The commission comprised Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi as chairperson. The members included Justice KT Sankaran, Professor Anand Paliwal, and Professor DP Verma.