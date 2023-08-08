Key Takeaways From Parliamentary Panel's Report On Judicial Reforms

Lack Of Diversity

The committee unanimously agreed that the representation of marginalised sections of society, women, and minorities in the higher judiciary is abysmally low.

The committee expressed concern that the Collegium, which is responsible for making recommendations for appointment to the higher judiciary, has not done enough to ensure adequate representation for these sections of society.

Regional Benches And Post-Retirement Positions

The committee also observed that regional benches should be established in different parts of the country. However, some members expressed the view that the issue needed more careful examination, given the ongoing push for e-courts and the rollout of 5G infrastructure in the near future.

The committee also sought a revaluation of the process of giving judges positions in the government, post their retirement. Additionally, a suggestion was made to increase the retirement age of the judges to deal with the vacancy of posts and the pendency of cases.

Vacations And Asset Disclosure Under Scrutiny

The Supreme Court has ruled that the public has a right to know the assets of those standing for elections as Members of Parliament or Members of Legislative Assembly. This being the case, the committee observed that it is illogical that judges would not be required to disclose their assets and liabilities. Anyone who holds public office and receives a salary from the government should be required to submit annual property returns, the report said.

The report also said that many stakeholders believe that the long vacations taken by judges contribute to the huge backlog of cases in the courts. They argue that judges should work more hours and take fewer vacations in order to clear the backlog.

In conclusion, the report observed that the judiciary should modify its practices to suit the needs of the country and work more hours to clear the backlog.