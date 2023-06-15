Facebook Will Be Shut Down In India If It Doesn't Cooperate With Probe: Karnataka High Court

The High Court of Karnataka has orally warned Facebook (Meta) that it may order its operations in India to be shut down if it does not cooperate with police investigation over a fake profile.

An Indian national from Mangaluru, Shailesh Kumar, is in prison in Saudi Arabia allegedly over a derogatory Facebook post against the king of that nation and Islam. His wife, Kavitha, has complained to the local police that it was a fake profile of her husband on which the derogatory message was posted.