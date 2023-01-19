Judicial Appointments: A Bold Move By Supreme Court Collegium

The recommendation for Kirpal's elevation was unanimously made by the collegium of the Delhi High Court on Oct. 13, 2017 and approved by the Supreme Court collegium on Nov. 11, 2021.

In its note, the Supreme Court articulated the government's reasons for objecting to Kirpal's appointment. That his partner is a Swiss National, and he is in an intimate relationship and is open about his sexual orientation.

The apex court's note points to the Law Minister letter dated April 1, 2021, which said "homosexuality stands de-criminalised in India, nonetheless same-sex marriage still remains bereft of recognition either in codified statutory law or uncodified personal law in India. Moreover, it has been stated that the candidate’s “ardent involvement and passionate attachment to the cause of gay-rights” would not rule out the possibility of bias and prejudice."

Dealing with both the objections, the apex court collegium has stated that one, there is no reason to pre-suppose that the partner of the candidate, who is a Swiss National, would be inimically disposed to our country, since the country of his origin is a friendly nation.

Second, in view of the constitutionally recognised rights which the candidate espouses, it would be manifestly contrary to the constitutional principles laid down by the Supreme Court to reject his candidature on that ground.