Jet Airways Insolvency: Have Got Conditional Allotment For Mumbai, Delhi, Says Jalan-Kalrock

Jet Airways Ltd.'s successful bidder—the Murari Lal Jalan and the Kalrock Capital consortium—on Wednesday cited an order by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to make a case against the lenders.

On Tuesday, the NCLAT rejected the application of Jet Airways' employees union Bhartiya Kamgar Sena and lenders. They had asked the appellate tribunal to omit a specific line from last year's order in the Jet Airways case.

The line read: "The resolution applicant has completed all necessary precedents to the satisfaction of the Monitoring committee."

The NCLAT refused to omit this line, and said it doesn't have the power to review its own orders.