Jet Airways Insolvency: Have Got Conditional Allotment For Mumbai, Delhi, Says Jalan-Kalrock
The NCLAT order solidifies our claim that all the pre-conditions required to implement the plan have been met, says Jalan-Kalrock
Jet Airways Ltd.'s successful bidder—the Murari Lal Jalan and the Kalrock Capital consortium—on Wednesday cited an order by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to make a case against the lenders.
On Tuesday, the NCLAT rejected the application of Jet Airways' employees union Bhartiya Kamgar Sena and lenders. They had asked the appellate tribunal to omit a specific line from last year's order in the Jet Airways case.
The line read: "The resolution applicant has completed all necessary precedents to the satisfaction of the Monitoring committee."
The NCLAT refused to omit this line, and said it doesn't have the power to review its own orders.
Relying on this, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium argued before the NCLT on Wednesday that the appellate tribunal’s order further solidifies its plea that all necessary conditions precedent have been met.
The consortium is seeking to implement the resolution plan, and Jet's monitoring committee is opposing it on grounds of non-fulfillment of conditions precedent.
The consortium also argued against the lenders' submission that International Traffic Rights clearance needs to be obtained as a necessary condition precedent.
This argument is misplaced as the plan clearly provides that such a clearance would have to be obtained as per the applicable law, it said.
The condition is not applicable at this stage of resolution as the existing civil aviation policy does not permit such clearance, unless an airline deploys at least 20 aircraft in the domestic operation, it argued before the NCLT.
The resolution plan only provides for the operation of six aircraft on its re-commencement. Necessary clearance would be obtained in the future, once the company ventures into an international operation.Jalan-Kalrock Consortium
There is also no merit in the argument of the lenders that the government has not approved the business plan submitted by the consortium, it said.
If that were the case, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation would not have granted it Air Operators Certificate. The lenders, too, have not objected to the fact that all necessary licenses have been obtained.
Air Operators Certificate sufficiently proves the approval of the business plan, it said.
Against the lenders' argument that no slots have been obtained in Mumbai and Delhi according to the plan, the consortium submitted that it has procured conditional allotment at both the airports.
The allotment is dependent on the payment of pending parking dues to both airports, it clarified. "The dues being part of the costs arising before the effective date—the date on which all necessary conditions are met—have to be borne by the insolvent company," it said.
The NCLT has reserved its judgment in the matter.