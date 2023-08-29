Islamabad High Court Suspends Imran Khan's Conviction, Three-Year Sentence In Toshakhana Case

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended Imran Khan's conviction and three-year sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case and ordered his release, in a major relief to the former jailed Pakistan prime minister.

A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the much-anticipated verdict which was reserved on Monday.

“Decision of District Court (has been) suspended by IHC,” Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said in a short WhatsApp message.

“The copy of the judgment will be available shortly… all we are saying now is that [Imran’s] request has been approved,” Justice Farooq said.