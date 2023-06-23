Is The Zee-Sony Merger Sans Punit Goenka The Only Option Now?

"The merger will go through whether I'm CEO or not," Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.'s Punit Goenka said this in an interview to two business dailies on Thursday.

The "not" is the most realistic possibility at this stage if the merger has to go through, according to legal experts that BQ Prime spoke with.

To recap, as Zee's chief executive officer and managing director, Goenka along with the company's Chairman Emeritus Subash Chandra, is in the line of regulatory fire. Both have been barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India from acting as key managerial personnel or director on board of any listed company via an interim order.

Goenka and Chandra are currently in appeal against this direction before the Securities Appellate Tribunal.

Besides this interim order, Zee's proposed merger with Culver Max International Pvt. (Sony Pictures), is currently facing two other hurdles: