Intermediary Rules: Bombay High Court Questions Fact-Checking Unit’s Source Of Power

The Bombay High Court on Friday questioned the source of power of the fact-checking unit envisaged under the IT Intermediary Rules to determine what’s true or false.

"I am not even sure if the civil court of the highest order can authoritatively pronounce on the truth or falsity of a statement," Justice Gautam Patel said. Even a court can only make a pronouncement on the probability or likelihood of a statement's falsehood and nothing more, he said.

The high court was hearing a set of petitions challenging the recently notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The petitioners include comedian Kunal Kamra, the Editors Guild of India, and Association of Indian Magazines. On Thursday, 27 regional channels, represented by Senior Advocate Arvind Datar, also joined the challenge.

According to the petitioners, the provision that bars intermediaries from hosting, publishing, or sharing fake, false, or misleading information regarding any business of the central government so notified by a fact-checking unit is violative of the users’ fundamental right to speech.

During the hearing, Kamra’s counsel, Senior Advocate Navroz Seervai laid out several provisions of the Constitution violated by the provision.

Firstly, the provision is violative of freedom of speech as it presumes that all information hosted on these platforms is patently false. According to him, it is a false notion put forth by the government that the Constitution only protects true speech.