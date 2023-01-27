Insolvency Law: Three Curious Proposals By The MCA

In a move that's baffled experts, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has suggested that a new mechanism be devised under IBC to deal with insolvencies of the corporate debtor and its guarantor together.

To justify the need, the MCA has highlighted situations where assets of the insolvent company and its guarantor—corporate or personal—are so closely or inseparably linked that the meaningful resolution of the company is not viable in a separate proceeding.

For instance, where the building, plant, or machinery belongs to the insolvent company but the guarantor owns the land. In such situations, the ministry has suggested that assets of the personal guarantor be brought in the common pool of assets available for resolution.

Karishma Dodeja, partner at Trilegal, told BQ Prime that this suggestion seems impractical.