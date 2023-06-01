Insolvency Law: Supreme Court Reconciles Conflicting Rulings On NCLT's Discretion

Certain conflicting rulings by the apex court on whether insolvency courts have the discretion to admit applications have unsettled the jurisprudence on the issue. Now the Supreme Court has cleared the air around this issue by reconciling the various rulings in its most recent pronouncement.

The top court has held that once the adjudicating authority, that is, the National Company Law Tribunal, is satisfied that a default pertaining to a financial debt has occurred, it has no other option but to admit the insolvency application.

This was the legal position established in Innoventive Industries, where the apex court said that it is not significant whether the debt in question is disputed so long as the debt is "due". Only when it can be proven that a debt is not due or is payable at some future date does the adjudicating authority have the discretion to reject the application.

The top court reiterated this view in the ES Krishnamurthy case, where it was held that the adjudicating authority only has to determine whether a default has occurred, i.e., whether the debt was due and remained unpaid. If the adjudicating authority is of the opinion that a default has occurred, it has to admit the application, unless it is incomplete.

But then last year, the Supreme Court held in Vidarbha Industries that if facts and circumstances warrant, the NCLT can keep the admission of an insolvency application in abeyance or even reject the application.