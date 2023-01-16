Insolvency Law: Delhi High Court Clears The Air Around Dubious Transactions

A division bench of the Delhi High Court has fixed an insolvency law upset created by the single bench. Avoidance applications can survive bankruptcy proceedings and any amount recovered will flow to the creditors’ committee, a bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Subramonium Prasad have said.

Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, an avoidance application can be filed by the resolution professional if it is found that the business of the company was being carried with an intent to defraud the creditors or for any fraudulent purpose. Any such transactions can be unwound and amount recovered from the beneficiaries.

In 2020, in the context of Tata Steel Ltd.’s acquisition of Bhushan Steel Ltd., a single bench of the Delhi High Court held that once the insolvency process is over, applications for objectionable transactions cannot be entertained by the National Company Law Tribunals, unless a specific provision is made in the resolution plan. And that such applications must be decided upon by bankruptcy courts before a resolution plan is approved.