Insolvency Law: Customs Dues Not A Secured Debt Without Proof, Says Delhi High Court

Customs duty cannot be considered a secured debt if no proof of claim was filed for it, a division bench of Justice Rajiv Shakhdher and Taravitasta Ganju of the Delhi High Court has ruled.

Customs authorities, the court said, cannot claim parity between dues owed to them and a claim under the Gujarat Value Added Tax Act—a claim elevated to the status of secured debt under the Rainbow Papers case.

According to the high court, the fact that the insolvent company acknowledged its debts towards the customs department does not exempt the latter from filing a proof of claim for the same. Acknowledgement can't vitiate a procedural requirement. The department, like all other secured creditors, should have filed a proof of claim, the court observed.

In 2022, in the case of Rainbow Papers Ltd., the Supreme Court had elevated the status of tax authorities to that of secured creditors and held that government dues rank equally with all other secured debts. Since then, resolution applicants have had to give due consideration to government dues in their plan, on failure of which the plan could be set aside.

In the present case, Sree Metaliks Ltd. (insolvent company) was engaged in the manufacturing of sponge iron, TMT, pellets, etc. The company imported goods worth Rs 43 crore, under the Export Promotion Capital Goods Scheme during the period from 2005 to 2011.

During this period, it saved customs duty worth Rs 8.5 crore by virtue of certain concessions under the scheme. This concession, however, was contingent on the company fulfilling a number of obligations, which it did not. The company sought and obtained multiple extensions for the fulfillment of its obligations.