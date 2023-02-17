Insolvency Law: Customs Dues Not A Secured Debt Without Proof, Says Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court affirms "clean slate" theory, says customs dues will be extinguished if not part of resolution plan.
Customs duty cannot be considered a secured debt if no proof of claim was filed for it, a division bench of Justice Rajiv Shakhdher and Taravitasta Ganju of the Delhi High Court has ruled.
Customs authorities, the court said, cannot claim parity between dues owed to them and a claim under the Gujarat Value Added Tax Act—a claim elevated to the status of secured debt under the Rainbow Papers case.
According to the high court, the fact that the insolvent company acknowledged its debts towards the customs department does not exempt the latter from filing a proof of claim for the same. Acknowledgement can't vitiate a procedural requirement. The department, like all other secured creditors, should have filed a proof of claim, the court observed.
In 2022, in the case of Rainbow Papers Ltd., the Supreme Court had elevated the status of tax authorities to that of secured creditors and held that government dues rank equally with all other secured debts. Since then, resolution applicants have had to give due consideration to government dues in their plan, on failure of which the plan could be set aside.
In the present case, Sree Metaliks Ltd. (insolvent company) was engaged in the manufacturing of sponge iron, TMT, pellets, etc. The company imported goods worth Rs 43 crore, under the Export Promotion Capital Goods Scheme during the period from 2005 to 2011.
During this period, it saved customs duty worth Rs 8.5 crore by virtue of certain concessions under the scheme. This concession, however, was contingent on the company fulfilling a number of obligations, which it did not. The company sought and obtained multiple extensions for the fulfillment of its obligations.
Meanwhile, SREI Equipment Finance Ltd., one of Sree Metaliks' financial creditors, initiated insolvency proceedings against it in January 2017.
Besides a public announcement calling for claims, the resolution professional also sent a specific communication to the customs department notifying them of the insolvency process. Despite the communication, the department failed to submit any claim within the required time. Meanwhile, the tribunal approved the resolution plan.
The revenue department sent a show cause notice in July 2019 to recover the claim, which led to the present dispute.
Sree Metaliks argued that once a resolution plan is approved by the court, it’s binding on all stakeholders and extinguishes all claims that do not form part of the plan. Since the department failed to file its claim, the debt stands extinguished, according to it.
The customs department countered saying that it was not required to submit a proof of claim as the company never disputed its dues towards the department.
The Delhi High Court disagreed with the department and said that the facts of the case are clearly distinguishable from the precedent set in Rainbow Papers. To reiterate, in Rainbow Papers, the apex court had held tax dues as secured debt.
The high court noted that in Rainbow Papers, the tax authorities had filed a proof of claim with the insolvency professional, which the customs department failed to do in the present case.
This is a case where, despite knowledge, the authorities chose not to submit their claims, the court said. With these observations, the high court quashed the show cause notice saying it was clearly in violation of the "clean slate" principle.