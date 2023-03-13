Government Opposes Same-Sex Marriage In Landmark Hearing

The outcome of the case, closely watched in countries like Thailand, Greece, Japan and South Korea — where similar debates are gaining momentum — could set a precedent around the world. Grassroots lobbying and aggressive litigation by the LGBTQ community has already seen initial success in the South Asian country, where the top court has affirmed a constitutional right to privacy, toppling a colonial-era law that criminalized sex between men and expanded legal protections for “atypical” families.