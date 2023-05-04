IL&FS Case: Investigation Against Deloitte And BSR Can Continue, Says Supreme Court

In a major upset for audit firms Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP and BSR and Associates LLP, an Indian affiliate of KPMG, the Supreme Court has held that an enquiry initiated against an auditor cannot stand terminated just because he has resigned. The ruling comes on a criminal complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office against the erstwhile auditors of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd.

In allowing the investigation to continue, the apex court has overturned a ruling by the Bombay High Court. The high court had held that upon the resignation of auditors, no enquiry could be maintained against them. While upholding the constitutional validity of Section 140(5) of the Companies Act, the high court said that the provision applies only to existing auditors. The provision allows the National Company Law Tribunal to examine the role of an auditor.