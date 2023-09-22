IBC Revisions To Enhance Efficiency Of Resolution Process

To help in expeditious disposal of cases, the amendments specify submitting details of the chronology of debt, default and limitation along with other evidence at the stage of filing an insolvency application. This will ensure that the requisite details are available to the tribunal in a comprehensive manner and help curb delays at the pre-admission stage.

Earlier, the creditors were allowed to file their claims 90 days from the insolvency commencement date. According to the amendments, a creditor will now be allowed to file claims up to the date of the issue of a request for resolution plan or 90 days from the insolvency commencement date, whichever is later.

As per current practice, the Resolution Professionals usually reject belated claims and such claimants are then constrained to approach the tribunal for acceptance of their claims. Some of these litigations remain pending during the pendency of the plan approval application and cause delay in the adjudication, Madhav Kanodia, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, told BQ Prime.

The enhanced timeline will ensure that multiple litigations, that are usually filed in many CIRPs, for rejection of belated claims will not be required going forward, Kanodia said.

Lastly, the changes allow the committee members to have a corporate debtor audited, and the cost of this audit will be added to the cost of the CIRP. Previously, the committee members had a right to get a forensic audit done, but at their own expense.

The provision is intended to enable better asset discovery and financial diligence by the CoC, Majumdar said.

Misha said that the audit provision now introduced appears to be for a larger purpose and will certainly enhance the transparency of the resolution process.