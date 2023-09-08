How The Draft Combination Rules Is Set To Expand CCI's M&A Deal Portfolio

In light of the recent amendments to the Competition Act, the Competition Commission of India has come out with a draft of the Combination Regulations in an effort to bring more Merger & Acquisition deals within its ambit.

The acquisition of one or more firms by another, as well as the merger or amalgamation of two or more enterprises, fall under the purview of combination regulations.

Depending on the deal value and whether or not the target corporation has substantial business operations in India, the regulations propose a new method of notifying deals to the regulator. A relaxation in the standstill obligations for open market purchases has also been proposed.

As per the 2023 amendments to the Act, a deal value crossing the Rs 2000 crore mark is required to be notified to the CCI, where the enterprise which is being acquired has substantial business operations in India.

It must be noted that under the existing regulations, a deal is notified on the basis of existing assets/turnover based thresholds and not on the basis of deal value.

The proposed regulations say that while calculating the deal value, it shall include every valuable consideration that forms a part of it, be it direct or indirect. The regulations also presume all transactions between the parties within a 2 year period as inter-connected and require the parties to aggregate the value of such transactions into the deal value as well.

For starters, 2000 crores may not appear to be a large number for a deal in present times and secondly, the regulations require various other ancillary metrics such as the non-compete fee, supply arrangement payments to be counted while computing the deal value, Anisha Chand, partner at Khaitan & Co, told BQ Prime.

Presuming all the transactions within a two year period as inter-connected is not consistent with the position in other jurisdictions where a case-by-case approach is adopted to assess inter-connection, said Ritwik Bhattacharya, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.

Chand said that this is likely to result in a clear uptick in the number of deals being notified with the definition of transaction value being expansive.

The draft regulations stipulate that the enterprise which is being acquired must have substantial business operations in India. A business will be said to have substantial business operations if the target business in India has 10% or more of its total global number of users, visitors in the last 12 months; or its gross merchandise value for the last 12 months is 10% or more of its total global gross merchandise value; or its turnover during the relevant period is 10% or more of its total global turnover.

It is helpful that there is relative certainty to the test. The tests in other jurisdictions are relatively more ‘open-ended’ which can create uncertainty, said Bhattacharya.

However, the inclusion of metrics such as “visitors” is unhelpful, as it may be difficult to ascertain and may not be an accurate yardstick. Additionally, the metric of “users” may not be necessary for non-digital sectors where turnover is typically a sufficient criteria to assess presence, Bhattacharya added.

The definition doesn't take into account situations where a company has valuable assets that meet the deal value threshold, but aren't commercially operational as the criteria seems to restrict the application of the regulations to revenue/gross merchandise value and users etc. When such a company gets acquired, the deal may escape notification even though it might alter the market structure, Chand cautioned.

The regulations also permit the acquiring businesses to avail market opportunities by allowing the acquirers to make open market purchases without getting a prior approval from the regulator. The acquiring business will then have 30 days after the open-market purchase to notify the regulator.

Previously, open market purchases have been the subject of several gun-jumping proceedings before the CCI and such a derogation was much needed. This is a welcome change and is consistent with the Government's ease of doing business initiative, Bhattacharya said.

Since these are price and time sensitive deals, this 30 day bridge will be helpful to enable open market purchases fearlessly, Chand added.