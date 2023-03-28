High Court Turns To ChatGPT For View On Bail

In perhaps a first in India, the Punjab and Haryana High Court queried ChatGPT in a bail hearing. The case pertained to allegations of brutal assault, and the state was opposing bail on grounds that the accused had a criminal history and the possibility of absconding.

The court examined the bail petition and case documents to say that, prima facie, the accused seems to be involved in the assault and has failed to make sufficient arguments for bail.

The high court then went on to query the artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT on 'worldview on bail when the assault was laced with cruelty'.

The platform responded by saying the jurisprudence on bail in assault cases where cruelty is a factor depends on the laws of the country where the trial is taking place. But, it added, generally the charge is of a violent crime that involves cruelty, such as murder, aggravated assault, or torture, and the accused is considered a danger to the community and a flight risk.