High Court Turns To ChatGPT For View On Bail
In perhaps a first in India, the high court queried ChatGPT on 'worldview on bail when the assault was laced with cruelty'.
In perhaps a first in India, the Punjab and Haryana High Court queried ChatGPT in a bail hearing. The case pertained to allegations of brutal assault, and the state was opposing bail on grounds that the accused had a criminal history and the possibility of absconding.
The court examined the bail petition and case documents to say that, prima facie, the accused seems to be involved in the assault and has failed to make sufficient arguments for bail.
The high court then went on to query the artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT on 'worldview on bail when the assault was laced with cruelty'.
The platform responded by saying the jurisprudence on bail in assault cases where cruelty is a factor depends on the laws of the country where the trial is taking place. But, it added, generally the charge is of a violent crime that involves cruelty, such as murder, aggravated assault, or torture, and the accused is considered a danger to the community and a flight risk.
"In such cases, the judge may be less inclined to grant bail or may set the bail amount very high to ensure that the defendant appears in court and does not pose a risk to public safety. The severity of the assault, the defendant's criminal history, and the strength of the evidence against them are all factors that a judge will consider when deciding whether to grant bail." — ChatGPT's response
The platform caveated its response by adding that the presumption of innocence is a fundamental principle of the justice system and all defendants are entitled to bail unless there are compelling reasons to deny it. "Therefore, even in cases where the assailants have assaulted with cruelty, they may still be granted bail if the judge determines that they do not pose a risk to the community or a flight risk," it said.
The high court, however, noted the mention of ChatGPT's response was neither an expression of opinion on the merits of the case nor shall the trial court advert to these comments. It was only intended to present a broader picture of bail jurisprudence, where cruelty is a factor.