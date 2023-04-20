Here's What The Petitioners Said On Day Two Of Same-Sex Marriage Hearings

Referring to a legal research paper titled Sexual Autonomy and the Constitutional Right to Privacy: A Case Study in Human Rights and the Unwritten Constitution, cited in Navtej Singh Johar, Rohatgi quoted from it: “The right to privacy may be construed to signify that not only are certain acts no longer immoral, but that there also exists an affirmative moral right to do them.”

Rohatgi said, “I rely on this part. The immoral part is now gone.”

He then emphasised on another line from the paper: “Sexuality cannot be construed as something that the State has the prerogative to legitimise only in the form of rigid, marital procreational sex.”

He said, “This is exactly the argument of the other side: Biological man and woman and their union is not against the order of nature.”

Rohatgi said that the petitioners are relying on the Supreme Court judgments in Shakti Vahini versus Union of India (2018), Shafin Jahan versus K.M. Ashokan (2018), and Deepika Singh versus Central Administrative Tribunal (2022).

All these judgments hold that everyone has a right to marry a person of their choice.

In Shakti Vahini, a three-judge Bench of the court issued directives to prevent honour killings at the behest of khap panchayats and protect persons who enter into marriages that do not have the approval of the panchayats.

In Shafin Jahan, the court set aside a Kerala High Court judgement which annulled the marriage of a twenty-four year old woman with a man of her choice in a habeas corpus petition instituted by her father.

Rohatgi also referred to a paragraph where the CJI, also a part of the Bench in Shafin Jahan, observed, “The choice of a partner, whether within or outside marriage, lies within the exclusive domain of each individual. Intimacies of marriage lie within a core zone of privacy, which is inviolable.

“The absolute right of an individual to choose a life partner is not in the least affected by matters of faith… Social approval for intimate personal decisions is not the basis for recognising them.”

Rohatgi submitted, “We are equal human beings entitled to the same benefits of the Constitution in the same manner as anyone else!”

He further stated that the declaration of marriage is nothing but requisite institutional recognition as articulated by the Supreme Court in Navtej Singh Johar as “[s]ocial institutions must be arranged in such a manner that individuals have the freedom to enter into relationships untrammelled by binary of sex and gender and receive the requisite institutional recognition to perfect their relationships.”

Sometimes the law has to take the lead, Rohatgi said while citing the Hindu Widows Remarriage and Property Act, 1989.

“Here also we need to push the society to acknowledge us as equals in all respects because the Constitution says so and this court enjoys morality, authority and public confidence…

“Our parents have by and large accepted us. We are already out of the closet. We have gone through the process with our parents who belonged to earlier generations… They want us to settle. They want us to have a family. They do not want us and our children to be ostracised…

“All this has to be wiped out if the Constitutional goal of the Preamble as reiterated by this court in [National Legal Services Authority versus Union of India (2014)], Puttaswamy and Navtej has to be given full effect.”

Advocate Saurabh Kirpal, at the juncture, requested Rohatgi to inform the court about the recent decision of the Supreme Court of Nepal to recognise same-sex marriages.

Last month, a division Bench of the Supreme Court of Nepal, comprising Justices Nepal Hari Prasad Phuyal and Tanka Bahadur Moktan, in Adhip Pokharel & Tobias Volz versus Ministry of Home Affairs & Department of Immigration, asked Nepal’s Ministry of Law and Justice to prepare an equal marriage law or amend existing laws to accommodate the principles of equal marriage.

“This is definitely not a case of urban elitism. Nepal is certainly not an urban elite.”