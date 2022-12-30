GST: Partial Fix For The Issue Of Input Tax Credit Mismatch

Discrepancies in tax credit claimed basis self-declaration versus auto-generated information have been a pain point, ever since the Goods and Services Tax was introduced. Five years later, the government has notified rules to tackle the issue of mismatches of input tax credits, but only partially.

Matching input tax credit had been an issue under GST, especially during the early days, said Abhishek Jain, indirect tax partner at KPMG India. This clarification is much appreciated and aims to resolve input tax credit-related differences in GSTR-3B and GSTR-2A for FY18 and FY19, he said.

The circular has outlined a procedure which will require tax officers to first request details from the taxpayer regarding all the invoices, based on which he has availed the input tax credit in his summary return but which are not reflected in the auto-generated form.

As a second step, the GST officer must then verify whether the taxpayer has met the requirements of the provision containing conditions for availment of the input tax credit.

If the input tax credit claimed, according to the summary return, exceeds the amount reflected in the auto-generated form by Rs 5 lakh, the GST officer would need to ask the taxpayer to produce a certificate from a chartered accountant or cost accountant certifying that supplies were in fact made.

If the tax credit does not exceed the Rs 5 lakh mark, a certificate from the concerned supplier stating that supplies were made by him to the taxpayer, and that tax on them was paid by him would suffice.

For invoices not appearing in GSTR 2A (auto-generated return), jurisdictional officers have been empowered to physically verify invoices to allow/disallow credit in accordance with GST law, Jain said.