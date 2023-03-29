GST: Need A Solution For Double Benefit To Government, Says Madras High Court

The Madras High Court recently addressed a curious situation that isn't envisaged under the Goods and Services Tax law. Specifically, what happens when the government denies input tax credit to the buyer on grounds that the seller hasn't paid GST but later recovers the tax from the seller?

This double benefit to the GST department needs a solution, the high court said. Currently, there is no mechanism that makes sure that ITC benefits are restored to the purchaser once tax is recovered from the seller, according to the court. This leads to a situation where the revenue department gets taxes not just from the supplier but also from the purchaser, it noted.

The issue is extremely relevant, says Rajat Bose, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co. Currently, there is no mechanism that enables purchasers to avail ITC outside the mechanism of the GST portal.