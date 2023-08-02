GST: Input Tax Credit Issues That Continue To Trouble Businesses

The current GST law prevents taxpayers from claiming ITC on work-contract services. This includes goods or services used for the construction of immovable property, despite the fact that such immovable property is used in the furtherance of the business.

For instance, a company spending money on constructing or renovating an airport won't be able to claim ITC on the goods used for construction, even though they are vital to the services provided by it.

The tax credit benefit is also not available for such properties that are built solely for the purpose of leasing them out. This is because the law considers such construction as consumption rather than a supply of goods or services.

Several construction companies have challenged this denial in the past. For instance, the Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition in the case of Safari Retreats Pvt. on whether businesses engaged in construction and leasing out of immovable property should be eligible for ITC benefits.

The government should rethink its policy towards construction services, at least in cases where such properties are used in furtherance of the business, Mathews said.