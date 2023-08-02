GST Council To Review 28% Tax On Casinos, Online Gaming In Six Months

The GST Council decided to review the 28% tax on casinos, online gaming, and other forms of gambling six months after it goes into effect during a meeting that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presided over. The implementation of the tax is to take place in October.

Several states, namely Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, were in favour of levying the tax at the earliest, the Finance Minister said on Wednesday.

She said there were practical difficulties in implementing a tax on each game. However, the collective wisdom of the GST Council prevailed in terms of implementing a 28% tax on the face value of bets placed on a platform, according to her.

Previously, the GST Council, in its 50th meeting, had agreed to levy a 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. The tax was to be levied on the full face value of bets placed on a platform, which would be the total amount of money wagered.