GST Council Meet: Tribunals To Be Operational Before Year-End

Every state has asked for benches, and we have decided not to deny any state the same. But the process of recruitment for these places will be time-consuming, and therefore, it will be done in a phased manner, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the 50th GST Council meeting on Tuesday.

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said that they will start by providing benches in state capitals and in places where high court benches are. Proposals for 50 state benches across the country have been received till now, he said.

Malhotra said that rules for the GST Tribunals will be implemented on Aug. 1. The ministry expects the tribunals to be operational in the next four to six months, he said. "This is in line with our previous stand of making GST tribunals operational from this year itself."

Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the state has requested seven appellate benches. Four will be approved in the first phase and three in the next phase.

West Bengal has also requested the setting up of two benches.