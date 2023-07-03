Government's Power Not Tweet-Specific, Extends To Blocking Accounts: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court on Friday had dismissed a petition moved by Twitter against a government order to take down several Twitter accounts under the IT Rules. The court had further imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the microblogging site.

According to the court, the intent of the statute is not just penal and curative but also preventive. "To put it metaphorically, a surgeon does not wait till gangrene is developed. A stitch in time saves nine,” the court said.

Twitter had argued that the central government failed to give proper notice to the account holders before blocking the accounts in violation of the Website Blocking Rules, which mandate a 48-hour notice before blocking tweets or accounts. This was also in violation of the account holder's fundamental right to speech and expression, the social media platform argued.

However, a notice under the IT Rules is not mandatory, the court said. Even if it is, it does not give Twitter—an intermediary—the right to challenge it. As none of the account holders have come forward to exercise their rights, nor have they authorised Twitter to launch a legal battle on their behalf, Twitter by itself has no right to approach the court for the violation, the high court held.