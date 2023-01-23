Is The Government's Latest Attempt To Revive Insolvency Law Any Good?

The real estate project would be viewed as separate from the larger entity for the limited purpose of resolution, the proposal said. It's been prompted by the fact that other solvent real estate projects get stalled once an insolvency process is initiated against the company, affecting the right of homeowners.

The proposal—although beneficial—may not be practical, according to Aparna Ravi, partner at Samvad Partners. The proposal to limit insolvency to specific real estate projects that have defaulted, rather than the entire company, would be useful and particularly serve to protect home buyers of solvent projects. But the mechanics of this will need to be worked out, she said.