Government To Withdraw 7,338 Cases To Promote Ease Of Doing Business

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has decided to withdraw 7,338 prosecutions that have been pending before various courts in the spirit of decriminalising compoundable offences under the Companies Act, 2013, and ease of doing business.

The withdrawal of these prosecutions will result in a significant decrease of 21.86% in the pending prosecutions being pursued by the central government. The government had previously withdrawn 14,247 prosecutions under the "Special Drive-I" in 2017.

This is part of the government's "Special Arrears Clearance Drive-II" to promote ease of doing business and decriminalise compoundable offences under the Companies Act, 2013.

The MCA had constituted a committee to review all the pending litigations. Long-pending prosecutions for compoundable offenses had been identified for withdrawal. However, prosecutions related to serious non-compoundable offences such as cheating, fraud, acceptance of deposits, pending charges, among others, have not been considered for withdrawal.

The withdrawal of these cases will help to unclog the courts and foster the growth of the corporate sector in India. It also aligns with the government's principle of not being a compulsive litigant.