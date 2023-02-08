Government Releases Draft Scheme For Settling Contractual Disputes

The Union government on Wednesday released a draft of a one-time settlement scheme that aims to quickly resolve contractual disputes and promote ease of doing business.

The Department of Expenditure, which comes under the Ministry of Finance, has circulated a draft of the "Vivad se Vishwas II" (no dispute, but trust) scheme for consultation with stakeholders.

The draft scheme and the draft settlement agreement between the litigating parties are available on the website of the department and open for comments till March 3.

It is expected to offer graded settlement terms, depending on the pendency level of the dispute.

The government has appreciated that special efforts are required to clear the backlog of old disputes and litigation. Such cases are not only holding back fresh investment, but also reducing the ease of doing business with the government, the ministry said in a release.

"Therefore, after due study of the past cases, the government intends to bring (a) one-time settlement scheme called 'Vivad se Vishwas II (Contractual Disputes)' to effectively settle pending disputes," it said.

The draft comes on the heels of the announcement of the voluntary settlement scheme by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the budget last week.

In the 2020 budget, the government had announced the 'Vivad se Vishwas I' scheme for taxpayers, to settle direct tax litigation disputes, which were pending in courts—without paying any interest or penalty—subject to a payment deadline date.

The contractual disputes scheme is expected to be implemented through the Government e-Marketplace.