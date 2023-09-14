Government Proposes Changes In Regulations To Speed Up Patent Process

India has released draft rules that, once approved, will replace two-decade-old regulations on patents as the government looks to cut delays and address the concerns of innovators.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade—part of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry—released revisions to the Patents Rules of 2003. Stakeholders can provide feedback until the end of September.

The 2003 regulations have become outdated, considering the rapid pace of technological advancements and innovation, said Ekta Rai, an intellectual property practitioner.

According to Abhay Chattopadhyay, partner at Economic Laws Practice, the government has addressed the issue of the long time periods involved in examining the applications filed for granting patents.

"There is a clear impetus to accelerate the patent prosecution ecosystem on account of the protracted manner in which it currently operates," said Chattopadhyay.