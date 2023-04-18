Google Vs Indian Startups: The Battle Begins At Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court bench comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela heard the petitions filed by several startups, saying that the compliance report required to be filed by Google LLC—according to the CCI order—has not been scrutinized yet.

Until that happens, the U.S. tech major's new billing system should be kept in abeyance, the Alliance of Digital India Foundation told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

In October last year, the Competition Commission of India found Google's Play Store policies to be anti-competitive. Besides a Rs 936 crore penalty, the regulator's order had several behavioural directions as well.

Google was asked to submit a compliance report within three months, which it did. But, due to a lack of functioning quorum at the CCI, the report has not been examined by the regulator.