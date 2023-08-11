Google Must Remove Ads That Infringe Upon Trademarks: Delhi High Court

In an adverse ruling for Google, the Delhi High Court has held that the tech major should actively remove ads that infringe upon trademarks.

Google LLC had appealed against a single judge order from 2021, arguing that it's entitled to protection as an intermediary under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2002. This section provides intermediaries with immunity for content posted by third parties on their platforms, subject to certain conditions.

The division bench rejected Google's contention saying the tech giant suggests keywords to advertisers, including the trademark of competitors. It pointed to the platform's Keyword Planner Tool to say that it allows parties to have visibility on their competitors' trademarks. In turn, Google makes substantial financial benefits derived from keyword sales, the high court pointed out.

Accordingly, its claim of being a mere intermediary has no credibility, the court held.