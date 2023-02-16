Google Disputes CCI Order At NCLAT, Calls It 'Speculative'

After the Supreme Court declined to provide it any interim relief, global tech giant Google LLC is before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal defending its commercial practices in the Android market in India.

Its counsel Arun Kathpalia has submitted that in its order, the Competition Commission of India has failed to show that Google's agreements with smartphone manufacturers resulted in anti-competitive effects in India. "The entire order of the commission has been founded on speculation of scenarios that might happen," he said.

In the first two days of the hearings before the NCLAT, Kathpalia has broadly made three key arguments: