Google Approaches Supreme Court In Android Dominance Case

Last year, the CCI found Google guilty of abusing its dominance in the Android mobile device ecosystem and online search market. The regulator had imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337 crore on the global tech giant and also directed it to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive behaviour.

In March of this year, the appellate tribunal upheld the competition regulator's order with certain modifications. The NCLAT had held that out of the 10 directions that were issued by the CCI, four were unsustainable. However, the tribunal agreed with CCI on six aspects.

They were as follows:

Smartphone manufacturers will have the right to decide which of Google's proprietary apps should be pre-installed on their smart devices and their placement.

Pre-installation of Google Search services, the Chrome browser, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, or any other application cannot be a precondition for licencing the Play Store.

No payments or incentives shall be given to manufacturers to make Google's Search services exclusive on their devices.

Manufacturers should be able to make and develop Android-forks based smart devices without having to include Google's proprietary apps.

No payments or deals to make sure smartphone makers don't sell smart devices that are based on Android forks

Allow users to choose which default search engine they want to use when the device is first set up.

It must be noted that the CCI has also filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order.