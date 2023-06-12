Go First Invoked Insolvency With Deceitful Intent, Delhivery Alleges

Delhivery is the recent applicant in the Go First insolvency crisis. The company has alleged that the airline took payments from it, even as it was on the path to voluntary insolvency proceedings.

The logistics company has claimed that Go First has received Rs 1.58 crore from it as advances against services to be rendered by the airline. However, the services have not been provided to date and it is highly unlikely that they will be delivered in the future, as the airline itself has claimed that it has an inoperable fleet.

BQ Prime has reviewed a copy of Delhivery's application, according to which the logistics company has claimed that Go First took a payment of Rs 57 lakh on May 2 from it—the same day on which it filed for insolvency before the NCLT.

According to Delhivery’s application, Go First was well aware of its inability to perform the required services as early as April 28, and that was when the airline prepared its statement of accounts to submit to the NCLT. The logistics company has hence alleged that the airline took the payment of Rs 57 Lakh in a fraudulent manner. The insolvency proceedings are a tactic to prevent the creditors from receiving due payments from the airline, Delhivery has submitted to the tribunal.

The logistics company has asked that the NCLT declare Go First's voluntary insolvency proceedings to have been initiated fraudulently and maliciously, and that the airline is liable to pay a penalty for the same.

The matter will be next heard on July 24.

On May 22, the NCLAT had upheld the decision of NCLT that admitted Go First into insolvency.