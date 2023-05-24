Go First Insolvency: Suspended Board, Resolution Professional File Caveats Before Supreme Court

The suspended board of Go First Ltd., led by Varun Berry, has filed caveat petitions against four lessors before the Supreme Court.

A caveat ensures that the party filing it is heard when an appeal is heard by the court. The caveats have been filed against GY Aviation Lease, Engine Leasing Finance BV, SMBC Aviation Capital, and SFV Aircraft Holdings.

Since the voluntary insolvency application was filed by Go First through its board, it is apprehended that the admission of the application before the National Company Law Tribunal itself may be challenged by the lessors.

This apprehension has prompted the board to file a caveat in the matter.

The interim resolution professional appointed in the case, Abhilash Lal, has also filed caveat petitions against GY Aviation Lease, Engine Leasing Finance BV, SMBC Aviation Capital, and SFV Aircraft Holdings.