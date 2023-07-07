Go First Challenges Delhi High Court Ruling On Aircraft Maintenance

Go First Ltd. has approached the division bench of the Delhi High Court against the single-judge order that allowed lessors to inspect and maintain aircrafts leased to the airline. The appeal was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma. Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi sought urgent listing of the case.

The bench said it had read in the newspapers that the maintenance of planes had been allowed.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court allowed aircraft lessors access to 30 planes leased to Go First, to carry out maintenance work. The court also restrained Go First and its resolution professional from removing any parts from the planes.

The order was passed by Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju while hearing a plea filed by several lessors seeking de-registration of their aircrafts. The lessors argued that they had terminated their lease agreements with Go First prior to its insolvency application. They claimed that the termination had been initiated because Go First had defaulted on multiple payments.

The matter arose after Go First filed an insolvency application before the National Company Law Tribunal, in Delhi. The NCLT admitted the plea and imposed a moratorium. The tribunal's decision was upheld by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, in an order pronounced on May 22.