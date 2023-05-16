Future Retail's Landlords Get Partial Relief

The insolvency tribunal granted partial relief to landlords seeking vacation of shop premises held by Future Retail Ltd. The court has instructed the resolution professional Vijayakumar Iyer to break open the premises if necessary and undertake an inventory of the goods stored on a mutually agreed date.

A compliance report on this should be filed by July 3, the National Company Law Tribunal directed the resolution professional. However, there is no strict instruction to Future Retail to vacate the premises, NCLT said.

The counsel for Iyer, however, informed the court that the Committee of Creditors has reached an agreement on a resolution to vacate the premises. Around 70% of the committee voted in favour of the resolution, he said. "We are planning to vacate the shops within four weeks, starting tomorrow," Iyer said.

The issue of the premises first arose when several landlords approached the insolvency court seeking restoration of possession of their properties held by Future retail. According to them, after it went into insolvency in 2022, most of the shops were abandoned and left without any maintenance. They had submitted that a lot of the goods belonging to the company, including several perishable goods, are still stored on the premises, posing permanent damage to these properties.

Future Retail, one of India’s leading multi-format retailers, went into insolvency in July 2022 following a loan default. Recently, the National Company Law Tribunal granted a 90-day extension until July 15 for the insolvency process.

Forty-eight companies, including Reliance Retail Ltd., Jindal Power Ltd., and the Adani Group, have submitted an expression of interest for Future Retail.