Future Retail Insolvency: Landlords Want Their Properties Back

Landlords of shops occupied by Future Retail Ltd. are getting restless about the perishable goods stocked in their properties. Several of them have approached the insolvency court, asking it to restore possession to them at the earliest.

According to the landlords, after Future Retail went into insolvency, most of the shops occupied by the company were closed and left without any maintenance, resulting in the spoilage of perishable goods stored on these premises.

Due to the moratorium, they were unable to get access to these properties. A lot of the stock belonging to Future Retail, including several perishable goods, is still stored on these premises. These goods, besides posing a threat of permanent damage to the properties, could also be a health hazard, they said.