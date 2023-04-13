Fund Diversion: NFRA Bars Auditors Of Coffee Day For Professional Misconduct

The National Financial Reporting Authority penalised and barred auditors of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. on Wednesday, for audit lapses in fiscal 2019.

The audit firm, ASRMP and Co., has been barred from being an auditor or internal auditor of any entity for two years and has also been fined Rs 1 crore. The order also penalised the signing partner and two engaging partners with a fine of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. They are also barred from being engaged as auditors for a period of five years.

According to NFRA, the auditors failed to exercise professional judgement and skepticism in the audit of transactions of over Rs 6,000 crore, entered into by Coffee Day Group Companies with Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estate Ltd., a company owned and controlled by Coffee Day Enterprises.

The transactions should have been declared as related party transactions, which the company failed to do and the auditors failed to point out, the order said.