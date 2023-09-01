Former SEBI Executive Director Amarjeet Singh Takes Charge As Whole-Time Member

Amarjeet Singh, who was earlier an executive director with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, took charge as its whole-time member on Friday.

Singh and Kamlesh Varshney were appointed as the WTMs on Aug. 16 after the terms of Anant Barua and SK Mohanty came to an end.

According to the press release, Singh will handle various departments, including the Investment Management Department, Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department, Office of International Affairs, Investigations Department, and Human Resources Department of SEBI.

He has nearly three decades of service at SEBI and has wide experience in the regulation and supervision of securities markets. He has headed the Market Regulation Department, Corporation Finance Department, Office of Chairman, and Office of International Affairs, and has held various portfolios at SEBI.

He holds an MBA and a Master’s degree in International Affairs (Economic Policy Management) from Columbia University in the U.S.

He is also the recipient of the Rotary Foundation Educational Award for promoting leadership development and international understanding through Rotary International.