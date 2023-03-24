Finance Bill 2023: Massive Relief Proposed For Investors Of REITs, InvITs

Stakeholder pushback has yielded results. The government has decided to soften the tax impact on unit holders of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, and Infrastructure Investment Trust, or InvITs, as envisaged in the Finance Bill, 2023, last month.

To recap, the bill had proposed that distributions by REITs and InvITs classified as 'repayment of debt' will be taxed in the hands of unitholders effective April 1, 2024. Currently, only distributions in the form of interest, dividends, and rental income are taxed in the hands of the unitholders or investors at the applicable income tax slab.

The proposal saw considerable pushback from industry, with Embassy Office Parks REIT Ltd. saying 40% of its distribution will be impacted.

Now, the government has proposed a change to the Finance Bill, 2023, by providing a formula for calculating the tax implications when distributions are made as 'repayment of debt'. So far, the entire amount classified as 'repayment of debt' has been proposed to be taxed. Now, the proposed change is that only a "specified sum" will be paid, and the amendment to the Finance Bill has provided a formula for that.

Essentially, the government has taken out the cost of acquisition from the amount that will be taxed. And the amount taxed in the previous year will be reduced as well, Ajay Rotti, partner at Dhruva Advisors, told BQ Prime.