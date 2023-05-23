Exchange Of Rs 2000 Notes Without ID Proof: Delhi High Court Reserves Order

The petition further said that the total value of Rs 2000 notes in circulation has declined from Rs 6.7 lakh crore to Rs 3.6 crore. This means that Rs 3.11 lakh crore has been stored in individual lockers by certain entities, the petition said.

Contesting the petition on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, Senior Advocate Parag Tripathi said courts cannot interfere in the economic policies of the country. He explained that the notification to take Rs 2000 bank notes out of circulation is a statuary exercise and not demonetisation.

The Delhi High Court bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra heard the submissions of both parties and said it would pass an appropriate order.

On Friday, the RBI issued a circular withdrawing Rs 2000 bank notes from ccirculation,stating that the note will continue tto be legal tender.