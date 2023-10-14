Eros International Case: SEBI Confirms Order Barring Eros And Its Chiefs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday confirmed its interim order barring Eros International Ltd., Managing Director Sunil Arjan Lalla, and Chief Executive Officer Pradeep Dwivedi from the securities market. Additionally, an investigation will be conducted by SEBI into the matter within six months, the order read.

According to the regulator, they failed to provide any cogent reasoning "about the prima facie findings in the interim order, including the allegations of siphoning off funds to related or promoter-controlled entities, overstatement of books of accounts of Eros etc". Therefore, there are no compelling reasons to modify the interim order, says SEBI

Further, the regulator has also confirmed its directions barring Dwivedi and Lulla from holding any key positions in the company or any other listed entities until further orders.

SEBI, in an interim ex parte order on June 22, barred Eros and four others from the securities market for allegedly siphoning the funds of the company. The regulator also barred Lulla and Dwivedi from holding key positions until further orders.

According to SEBI, during 2012–2013 and 2019–2020, Eros made some misstatements in its books of accounts to divert funds to its related parties. This is in violation of SEBI's Unfair Trade Practice Regulations.

The company, according to SEBI, entered into agreements with several companies to distribute content. Once they failed to pay the debt or deliver the content, Eros wrote off Rs 520 crore and Rs 1,553 crore, respectively, for distribution rights and in terms of content development. In this manner, Eros diverted Rs 687 crore to its related entities. The companies were later found to be fictitious and under the common directorship of Eros in the majority of instances.

Eros appealed the order before the Securities Appellate Tribunal. However, the court refused to interfere with the SEBI order citing insufficient reasons for the same. The tribunal further directed Eros to file a reply with the regulator and further directed the regulator to pass an order within three weeks of a personal hearing. An opportunity for a personal hearing was given to Eros and others on September 25, pursuant to which the present order was passed.