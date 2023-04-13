DOJ To Ask Supreme Court To Intervene In Abortion-Pill Case
The announcement comes after the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals partially stayed a ruling that would have suspended mifepristone’s approval by the Food and Drug Administration.
(Bloomberg) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Biden administration will ask the US Supreme Court to protect the availability of a widely used abortion pill after a federal appeals court cleared the way for new restrictions to take effect Friday.
“We will be seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court to defend the FDA’s scientific judgment and protect Americans’ access to safe and effective reproductive care,” Garland said in a statement.
The announcement comes after the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals partially stayed a ruling that would have suspended mifepristone’s approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Under the appeals court order, mifepristone would remain an option for many patients, but it could no longer be prescribed after the seventh week of pregnancy or dispensed by mail.
The administration is likely to ask the court to keep mifepristone fully available while an appeal goes forward. Mifepristone was approved by the FDA more than two decades ago but abortion opponents now contend it is unsafe.
Any emergency filing would go to Justice Samuel Alito, who is assigned to handle emergency matters from the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit.
Alito, who wrote the court’s 2022 decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion, probably will refer the matter to the full nine-member court, as justices typically do in divisive cases.
(Updates with comment from Garland in second paragraph.)
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.