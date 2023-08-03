Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023: Here Are The Top 8 Changes

The Union government introduced the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, before the Lok Sabha on Thursday, with several key changes to the earlier draft.

An earlier version of the proposed law was circulated for public consultation in November 2022.

Last year's version faced severe criticism for giving extensive rule-making powers to the central government while giving wide exemptions to itself. Businesses had complained about onerous provisions on cross-border data transfer.

The 2023 Bill represents India’s fourth attempt at a comprehensive data privacy law after the Supreme Court’s recognition of the right to privacy as a fundamental right. An earlier version of the Bill was withdrawn from Parliament in August 2022.