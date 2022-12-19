Delhi High Court To Decide On Insolvency Law's GST Problem

The Delhi High Court is all set to examine if the GST department can do indirectly what the insolvency law prevents it from doing directly.

Simply put, if the Goods and Services Tax department can deny input tax credit to customers of an insolvent entity on grounds of unpaid dues of the latter.

The case relates to Trimax IT Infrastructure and Services Ltd., which was admitted to insolvency in 2018. Subsequently, a resolution plan, submitted by EbixCash Ltd., for Trimax was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in May 2020.

According to the plan, all GST claims and indirect taxes were settled for Rs 1. This was sanctioned by the insolvency tribunal, which meant that the GST authorities could not proceed against the insolvent company for any tax dues.

Soon after, the GST department sent a notice to one of Trimax's customers—National Informatic Centre—denying it input tax credit to the tune of Rs 3.4 crore on the supplies made by the insolvent company. The credit was denied on the ground that Trimax had collected GST from NIC, but failed to deposit it with the government. Since the department denied it credit, NIC withheld payments to Trimax on future invoices.

This prompted Trimax—now EbixCash Mobility Software India Ltd.—to approach the high court. The GST authorities are trying to meet their claim indirectly by initiating actions against its customers as no direct action can lie against it, EbixCash Mobility told the court.

The insolvency law and GST experts BQ Prime spoke with have different views on the matter.

Anoop Rawat, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co., said the department's action is a clear violation of clean state doctrine under the insolvency law.