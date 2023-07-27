Delhi High Court Stays Reassessment Proceedings Against Flipkart Marketplace

The Delhi High Court has granted a stay on the reassessment proceedings initiated by the Income Tax Department against Flipkart Marketplace Pvt.

The company had recently approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the reassessment order issued by the department for fiscal 2020.

Singapore-based Flipkart Marketplace invested over Rs 3,000 crore in India-based Flipkart Internet Pvt. This was deemed an avoidance of tax by the Income Tax Department, and it started a reassessment process against the company.

However, the advocate appearing on behalf of Flipkart Marketplace argued that investment in shares of Flipkart Internet could not be construed as an escapement of income. This is unless the assessing officer—based on the material available to him—forms a prima facie view that it, at least, is a case of round-tripping, he said.

The high court bench comprising Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Girish Kathpalia noted that similar questions of law are being considered by different courts in several other cases as well and accordingly issued a notice to the Income Tax Department.

The reassessment proceedings against the company have been stayed by the high court for now, and the department has been directed to file their counteraffidavit within a period of eight weeks.

The next hearing on this matter has been scheduled for Dec. 6.