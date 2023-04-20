Delhi High Court Directs Restoration Of Abandoned Trademark Applications
All the applications abandoned due to notices by the Controller of Patent will be reverted in a period of 10 days.
The Controller of Patents must withdraw the two public notices that led to the abandonment of over 1.6 lakh trademark applications, the Delhi High Court has said.
The notices, dated Feb. 6, 2023 and March 27, 2023, said that all trademark applications, on which a reply to the examination report hasn't been submitted by the applicants, will be abandoned. It was also mentioned that before abandoning the applications for the lack of response, an opportunity will be given to the applicants to give reasons for not responding to the examination report on time.
After filing trademark applications, a trademark officer is supposed to examine it. If any ground for objections are found, they are raised in an examination report, to which an applicant is supposed to respond in 30 days. Failing to do so may result in abandonment of the application.
Applicants fail to pursue trademark application for a variety of reasons, said Vaishali Mittal, partner at Anand and Anand. There could be multiple factors such as loss of interest in the trademark or notice received by the applicant from a third-party having prior rights in an identical or deceptively similar trademark, she said.
There are also cases where applications are filed using online service providers who charge a one-time fee for filing. But, later on, an additional fee is sought to file a response to the examination report, which could be unacceptable to applicants.Vaishali Mittal, Partner, Anand and Anand
There could also be process related lapses. The registry may have issued the report, uploaded it on its website, but failed to serve it to the applicant.
Post the notices issued this year, few applicants submitted their responses. Applications of those who didn't were cancelled by the registry.
Subsequently, a writ petition was filed before the Delhi High Court by the Intellectual Property Attorney’s Association against the notices issued by the Trade Marks Registry.
The Delhi High Court instructed the Controller of Patent to withdraw the notice concerned. Accordingly, the Central Government Standing Counsel Nidhi Raman made her submissions before the court. She said that the Controller of Patents has given an undertaking about withdrawing the two notices. Hence, all the applications abandoned as per the notices will be reverted in a period of 10 days from the date of the order.
Once these applications are restored, they will be individually dealt with by the registry according to law, Mittal said. "All applications which were treated as abandoned shall be reinstated. Once the applications have been reinstated, the same could be prosecuted in accordance with law."