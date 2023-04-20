Delhi High Court Directs Restoration Of Abandoned Trademark Applications

The Controller of Patents must withdraw the two public notices that led to the abandonment of over 1.6 lakh trademark applications, the Delhi High Court has said.

The notices, dated Feb. 6, 2023 and March 27, 2023, said that all trademark applications, on which a reply to the examination report hasn't been submitted by the applicants, will be abandoned. It was also mentioned that before abandoning the applications for the lack of response, an opportunity will be given to the applicants to give reasons for not responding to the examination report on time.

After filing trademark applications, a trademark officer is supposed to examine it. If any ground for objections are found, they are raised in an examination report, to which an applicant is supposed to respond in 30 days. Failing to do so may result in abandonment of the application.

Applicants fail to pursue trademark application for a variety of reasons, said Vaishali Mittal, partner at Anand and Anand. There could be multiple factors such as loss of interest in the trademark or notice received by the applicant from a third-party having prior rights in an identical or deceptively similar trademark, she said.